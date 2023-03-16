Ariana Madix Breaks Her Silence on Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss Affair

Ariana Madix has broken her silence following her split from Tom Sandoval amid accusations that the Vanderpump Rules star had a months-long affair with friend and co-star Raquel Leviss. Madix, who initially deactivated her Instagram account after the affair allegations broke, returned to social media late Wednesday to thank her friends and fans for supporting her amid the scandal.

"Hi. Where to begin?" Madix wrote alongside a photo of herself on a recent trip to Mexico for her friend's wedding. The Bravo star continued that she had the "most sincere gratitude" for the "outpouring of love and support" she's received since news that Sandoval had been cheating on her broke. She wrote, "When I have felt like I couldn't even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours."

To say she's been "devastated and broken is an understatement," Madix admitted. "However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels." The reality personality called herself "so f-king lucky" to have the "best support system in the world" and vowed to hopefully repay "every single person for the love you have shown me" one day. Madix concluded her message, "What doesn't kill me better run."

Both Sandoval and Leviss have issued public apologies for their behavior. Sandoval, who had previously issued a public statement that didn't mention his partner of more than nine years, returned to Instagram last week to apologize to "everyone I've hurt." He wrote, in part, "Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

Leviss also apologized for hurting Madix in her own public statement. "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," she wrote as part of a lengthy statement. "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana." She concluded, "Right now I must focus on my own health and well-being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes."