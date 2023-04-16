'Vanderpump Rules' Star Raquel Leviss Reportedly Checks Into Mental Health Facility

Raquel Leviss of Vanderpump Rules has checked into a mental health facility, Entertainment Tonight reported. In a statement to ET, Leviss' rep said, "Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling." As her rep pointed out, Leviss had initially planned to admit herself to the hospital a week before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. "She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment," says the rep. "Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health." According to Leviss' rep, she is not in rehab for substance abuse. Leviss spoke out about the scandal and addressed her issues in an exclusive statement to Entertainment Tonight last month amid allegations that she was having an affair with Tom Sandoval during his marriage to Ariana Madix.

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and fans so invested in our relationships," the statement read. "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved," read her statement. "I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices. Although I chose to be on a reality show accepting the good and bad that comes with it, beyond my own actions I have been physically assaulted, lost friendships, received death threats and hate emails in addition to having had my privacy violated.

"I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health," the message continued. "I don't expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness. Right now I must focus on my own health and well being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes." In response to the public release of the scandal, Sandoval released a statement on his social media account. However, fans were shocked to discover that Sandoval did not mention Madix anywhere in his statement. Instead, he urged Vanderpump Rules fans to respect his business, Schwartz & Sandy's, who have been targeted by those upset by the cheating scandal. "I'm so sorry that my partners, Greg, Brett, and Schwartz and our employees have to suffer for my actions," he wrote. "I will be taking a step back [and] taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees [and] partners. I need some time to address everything else. Sorry for everything."