Ariana Madix's Red-Hot Revenge Dress for 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Revealed

Ariana Madix is rocking a red-hot revenge dress for what's sure to be the most dramatic Vanderpump Rules reunion so far. After news broke last month that Madix's longtime partner Tom Sandoval had been having an affair with Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss, the upcoming Season 10 reunion has had fans eagerly awaiting Madix's sit-down with Sandoval, and it looks like the Something About Her co-owner is bringing the heat with her wardrobe.

In new photos of the reunion looks released by Bravo Monday, Madix is rocking a skintight red dress featuring cutouts to show off her toned physique, paired with sleek, straight hair. The reunion was filmed just days after Madix came forward with a statement thanking fans for the "outpouring of love and support" she's received since the news broke.

"When I have felt like I couldn't even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours," she wrote. "To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement. However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels." Madix concluded her message, "What doesn't kill me better run."

Both Sandoval and Leviss have issued numerous public statements, with Sandoval saying on Instagram last month that he was sorry to "everyone I've hurt." He later added, "Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

Leviss, meanwhile, said in her own statement that she was not a victim in this situation, and apologized for "hurting Ariana." She added as part of the lengthy statement, "I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health. I don't expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness. Right now I must focus on my own health and well-being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes."