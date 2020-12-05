'Vanderpump Rules' Star Jax Taylor Fired From Bravo Series

✖

Months after fans demanded Bravo fire Jax Taylor from Vanderpump Rules for his own role in the racism controversy that resulted in Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute's firings, Taylor confirmed he is leaving the show. Taylor's wife, Brittany Cartwright, is also leaving the show. The two announced the news in separate Instagram posts late Friday.

"The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding, and fulfilling years of my life. Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules," Taylor wrote on Instagram, alongside photos from the couple's time on the series. "We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors." He went on to thank Bravo and the show's producer, Evolution Media. Taylor and Cartwright married in June 2019 and announced they are expecting their first child in September.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jax (@mrjaxtaylor)

A spokesman for Bravo later confirmed to Variety that both Cartwright and Taylor "will not be returning" to Vanderpump Rules. The show is not in production as restaurants are still closed in Los Angeles due to the coronavirus pandemic. When the series does return, the show might be changed up to focus on TomTom, the bar Lisa Vanderpump opened with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.

Taylor's departure from the show is not a complete surprise, as it comes after Schroeder and Doute were fired in June. Faith Stowers, a former Black castmember, accused the two of racist "attacks" in 2018. They reported her to the police for a crime she never had to do with, and Stowers opened up about the incident in a viral Instagram post. Days after Stowers made her allegations, Bravo fired Schroeder and Doute. Max Boyens and Brett Caproni, who tweeted racist messages in January 2020, were also fired.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Cartwright💋 (@brittany)

Taylor also accused Stowers of being involved in a crime, leading fans to ask he be fired as well. Sources later told InTouch Weekly Taylor was on the "chopping block" after the incident. "Bravo, like other networks, was known for encouraging bad behavior from their stars and now they have to look at everything with new eyes. It’s a wake-up call [for everyone]," a source said at the time.

However, Taylor expected to be involved in a new season of Vanderpump Rules as late as October. During an Instagram Live session, Taylor told a fan he would be coming back. "Vanderpump Rules is supposed to go back to filming," Taylor said at the time, reports Variety. "In fact, we are supposed to go back to filming this month. I think – that’s the last I heard."