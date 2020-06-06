'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute Allegedly Called Police on Black Cast Member Faith Stowers

Former Vanderpump Rules star Faith Stowers opened up about the "attacks" she faced from her co-stars as the only black cast member on the Bravo series. Stowers also accused Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute of trying to get her arrested back in 2018. Shroeder and Doute, who both showed support for Black Lives Matter on social media, have not commented on the new allegations.

Earlier this week, Stowers spoke with Floribama Shore star Candace Rice and shared her experiences of being the only black cast member on the series. She recalled a moment when Vanderpump star Jax Taylor cheated on his then-girlfriend Brittany Cartwright with her. She said after that incident, the other cast members attacked her instead of Taylor. "It was like they wanted to attack, attack, attack, attack, attack," she recalled, reports E! News. "'I was wrong and I was this and I was that,' calling me names, saying my hair was nappy, which is weird coming out of their mouths."

Stowers held off on naming co-stars at first. However, she said Shroeder and Doute calling the "cops on me" was the last straw for her. "This is when I quit—like, I left the show," Stowers explained. "I was invited back to tell my truth but decided it wasn't going to do anything for me. So, I ended up not coming back, so I decided to go over to MTV. Once I did that, I felt like they got upset with me."

The MTV star explained that Schroeder and Doute linked her to an article about a black woman accused of robbing people. "The woman was at large…and they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview," Stowers said, referencing a now-deleted April 2018 episode of The Bitch Bible podcast in which Doute talked about the stories. In fact, around this time, Doute tweeted a link to an NBC Los Angeles article about the robberies and asked her followers if the woman looked familiar.

hey tweeties, doesn’t this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn’t wanna go there but I’m going there. https://t.co/4682a7jyzG — kristen doute 🦒🤟🏽 (@kristendoute) April 26, 2018

"It was just funny because they thought it was me because it was a black woman with a weave," Stowers told Rice. "So, they just assumed it would be me, and they called the cops on me...It didn't work, so they were upset about that." Stowers later said she understood why someone was upset about the cheating, but could not understand why she got more "heat" than the man involved.

Stowers appeared on Vanderpump Rules Season 4 as a recurring star and was a guest star in Season 6. She said being on the show was "a lot," but "I feel like now I'm in a way better position anyway, so it's fine." The series is a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spin-off featuring Lisa Vanderpump, Doute, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Taylor, Schroeder and Scheana Shay.