‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fires Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute for Racist Behavior

Vanderpump Rules original cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have been fired from the Bravo series one after former co-star Faith Stowers revealed they reported her to the police for a crime she had no involvement with. A spokesperson for the network confirmed to Variety Tuesday that Schroeder and Doute will not return to the show. New cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, who were both discovered to have tweeted racist things before the start of the most recent season in January, will also not return.

On Tuesday, Bravo issued this statement: "Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules." The statement comes a day after Schroeder's agency and public relations firm dropped her because of what she had done.

During an Instagram Live discussion last week, Stowers revealed just how poorly she had been treated as the only black person in the Vanderpump Rules cast during her brief appearance on the show. "There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady," Stowers recalled. "It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview."

Schroeder did retell the story about reporting Stowers to the police and military police during a 2018 appearance on the Bitch Bible podcast. Doute also tweeted a link to the article at the time with the note, "Hey tweeties, doesn’t this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn’t wanna go there but I’m going there."

Both former Vanderpump Rules personalities issued apologies on Instagram after their actions resurfaced, although Stowers confirmed on social media that they had not reached out to apologize to her first. Schroder wrote, "Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better. I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused. I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person." She added that what she had done two years prior was "wrong," and that she would continue to "look closer at myself and my actions — to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege."

Doute, meanwhile, wrote she had been "taking some time to really process what I've been seeing, feeling and learning" amid the recent Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Adding that her actions were "not racially driven," Doute said she is now "completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement's treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her. It was never my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance." She concluded with a vow to "do better," adding she was "ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry."