'Vanderpump Rules' Fans Want Jax and Brittany Fired After Bravo Axes Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute

On Tuesday, it was announced that two longtime Vanderpump Rules cast members — Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute — were fired after former co-star Faith Stowers, an African American woman, revealed that the two reported her to the police for a crime that she did not have any involvement with. In addition to Schroeder and Doute, two of the show's newest cast members, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, will not return either after it was discovered that both of the men had previously posted racist tweets. While many have applauded Bravo's decision to fire these personalities from the show, fans couldn't help but question whether the show would take action against Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

Like Schroeder and Doute, Taylor previously accused Stowers of committing crimes that she had no involvement in, per Page Six. Back in December 2017, Taylor responded to a fan's tweet about Stowers by claiming that his co-star was "wanted by the police for grand theft auto" and that she went "awol from the military." He ended his message by saying that "someone's going to jail," in reference to Stowers. In addition to this issue with Stowers, Taylor and Cartwright previously found themselves in hot water in the summer of 2019 when they hired a pastor for their wedding who had expressed homophobic sentiments on social media (the pair later removed him from their wedding following widespread backlash). As of right now, Bravo has not expressed whether Taylor or Cartwright will return for another season of Vanderpump Rules.

Given that he accused Stowers of engaging in a crime that she had no involvement in and the fact that they were involved in a previous scandal concerning their pastor, fans are wondering whether Taylor and Cartwright will return to Vanderpump Rules for another season. And those fans didn't hold back their feelings regarding all of this drama.