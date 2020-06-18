'Vanderpump Rules' Star Kristen Doute Breaks Social Media Silence Following Firing From Bravo Series

Former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute broke her social media silence following her controversial firing from the network. Doute, along with fellow co-stars Stassi Schroeder, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni have all been fired due to racist behavior and tweets. However, she took to the platform to highlight Brittany Cartwright's mom, who is currently in critical care at the moment.

"Please, everyone, keep [Brittany's] momma [Sherri] in your prayers, thoughts, spiritual/higher power thoughts ... whatever it is you believe in. Thank you," she wrote on Twitter. According to Us Weekly, Cartwright's mom is in intensive care following "serious complications from bladder surgery." Her rep confirmed that her "mother is currently in the ICU due to serious complications from bladder surgery. Brittany has been beside herself and asking for prayers. She is planning to go to Kentucky to be by her mother's bedside next week — it's been complicated having visitors at the hospital due to COVID-19 which has been very difficult for Brittany and her family."

The original cast members, along with Boyens and Caprioni were all fired due to racist behavior. Schroeder and Doute were fired after co-star Faith Stowers revealed they reported her to the police for a crime she had no involvement in. "Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules," the network announced. Boyens and Caprioni were both discovered to have tweeted racist things in the past, therefore are being kicked off the show.

Now, Jax Taylor and Cartwright may be next. "Did y'all see Bravo fired two girls for racist comments. Well [Bravo] don't leave out old Jax Taylor who harassed us when our show first aired," 90 Day Fiancé alum Ashley Smith wrote online according to In Touch. Smith was referring to the time Taylor wrote, "Your man's nose is the size of his head ..." on a throwback picture of her husband celebrating Jay Smith's visa getting approved. This also makes it likely that if Taylor is considered for firing, so will his wife Cartwright as Stowers claims that she called her "nappy-headed."

However, Cartwright denied those allegations saying, "I yelled at her and did that rightfully so like any other human being would if they had just found out what I did," referring to when she found out about her hookup with Taylor. The future of the married couple is currently up in the air, but fans are calling for them to be fired as well.