'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Reveal They're Expecting First Child

Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced that they're set to become a family of three. On Monday, the stars revealed that they are expecting their first child together. The pair wed in June 2019, a ceremony featured on the Bravo series during Season 8. Taylor and Cartwright aren't the only members of the Vanderpump Rules family who are expecting. Their co-star Lala Kent is expecting her first child with fiancé Randall Emmett. Their former co-star, Stassi Schroeder, is also expecting her first child with her fiancé Beau Clark.

To announce the news, the pair took to Twitter to post a couple of photos of themselves while showing off several sonograms. Both Cartwright and Taylor donned bright smiles for the camera as the mom-to-be showed off her growing baby bump. The two both posted the series of photos on their respective social media accounts, with Cartwright captioning hers with, "Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon." Following their announcement, the couple spoke with PEOPLE about becoming parents and shared even more details about Cartwright's pregnancy.

As Cartwright explained, the couple had been trying for quite some time before they found out that they were expecting. They also shared that their baby is due in April 2021. "We had been trying for around five months and we just can't wait to grow our family. I had the ovulation sticks and all the apps... we were ready to go!" Cartwright, who is currently 11 weeks pregnant, said. "I woke up super early to go to the restroom and just had a feeling I should take a test and it was positive!! I cried, I laughed, we were just so happy!! Then I took three more tests and cried some more."

Elsewhere in the interview, Taylor shared his excitement over becoming a father for the first time. He said that he is especially looking forward to following in his own father's footsteps as he takes on this new parenting role (Taylor's father, Robert Cauchi, died in December 2017 after a battle with cancer). "I am really excited to be a father, my dad was my hero. He passed three years ago and I can honestly say my parents gave me the best childhood a kid could ask for. I can't wait to go to games, dance recitals, and school functions," the longtime Vanderpump Rules star said. "My dad was always there for me in every way, so I am just gonna follow his playbook, say a few prayers and hopefully God willing, everything will fall into place like it did for me." He added, "I can't wait for all the school functions, sports, dance. Whatever they want to do, I want to be a part of it. I can't wait to just teach them things. I can't wait to see them grow into who they are going to be and see what they will be passionate about."