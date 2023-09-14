Tyra Banks' Response to 'Dancing With the Stars' Hosting Change Is Fitting

Tyra Banks reportedly had no hard feelings about Dancing With the Stars' Season 32 hosting change. After ABC confirmed in March that the former America's Next Top Model host would not be returning for the upcoming season of the dancing competition, with former competitor Julianne Hough taking over alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, Banks had "nothing but love" for her replacements.

Ribeiro, who joined Banks as host in Season 31, opened up about the major host shakeup when speaking to Us Weekly ahead of Season 32's premiere on Sept. 26. Ribeiro said "Banks was very happy for me," confirming that "she decided to leave." Banks previously told TMZ that she felt it was "time for me to really focus on my business and entrepreneurship and also producing more TV" and "time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor." As Banks sets her sights on new ventures, Ribeiro said his former co-host offered him "nothing but love" and said he was "made for this" role.

Those good feelings allegedly also extended to Hough, who first appeared on DWTS back in 2007 before exiting in 2009. She later returned as a judge for six seasons between 2014 and 2021. Her brother, fellow ballroom dancer and DWTS figure Derek Hough, previously revealed that Banks "was just unbelievably gracious – like really, truly, gracious" amid the host shakeup. He even revealed that Banks "sent Julianne the most beautiful message." Banks, meanwhile, has also personally expressed her support of the change.

"The businesswoman in me sees how Julianne is great on multiple levels. She's a professional dancer. She is the sister of Derek [Hough], a DWTS multi-champion, who is now a stellar judge," Banks said in March. "It's going to be a family affair in that ballroom which people will love to watch. And she has so much personality and strong opinions backed by expertise. She's a perfect choice! She's gonna crush it!"

As for what fans can expect from Ribeiro and Hough? Ribeiro told Us Weekly that he and his new co-host are going to be "amazing" together. According to Ribeiro, he and Hough's connection is fantastic. I think we're going to be great together. The energy's going to be great."

Dancing With the Stars Season 32 kicks off with an extended, two-and-a-half-hour premiere on ABC on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes will also be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.