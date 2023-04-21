Tyra Banks Sends 'Beautiful' Message to Julianne Hough Amid 'Dancing With the Stars' Hosting Switch-up

In case you missed it, Tyra Banks is officially out as the host of Dancing With the Stars. The show subsequently tapped Julianne Hough to take over hosting duties alongside returning host Alfonso Ribeiro. During a recent chat with Us Weekly, Julianne's brother, Derek Hough, who is also a judge on DWTS, shared that Banks shared a "beautiful message" with his sister in light of the hosting switch-up.

Derek explained that Banks reached out to Julianne when the hosting situation was going down. He said, "Tyra was just unbelievably gracious — like really, truly, gracious, and I just have to give her absolute props." The DWTS judge continued, "She just sent Julianne the most beautiful message, and I'm just really grateful to her for her grace." Derek also shared his thoughts on Banks taking a step back from the show, a move that he said wasn't totally surprising considering everything else that she's working on.

"I wouldn't say that it was surprising," he said. "She's got a lot on her plate and a lot of things happening in her future. She's one person that will always work and will always be an entrepreneur and always create opportunities. And she's a powerhouse." Derek kept the positive vibes going as he shared his take on his sister assuming the role of DWTS co-host. Unsurprisingly, he's thrilled about her joining the competition, saying that Julianne is the "right choice" for the job. Derek said, "She's a great host. You know, we hosted Disney specials together and she's fantastic. She also happens to be an amazing dancer and singer and everything else, but … she was part of the show and she knows the show and she's part of the [DWTS] family."

In March, it was reported that Banks was leaving DWTS. At the time, the model opened up about her decision to leave to TMZ, telling the outlet that she made the decision in order to focus on other business pursuits. She said, "I feel it's time for me to really focus on my business and entrepreneurship and also producing more TV – but behind the scenes. I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor. I think it's time." Banks added, "I really, really want to focus on my business. And you can't do that hosting a show. So you'll see me creating things but not hosting things."