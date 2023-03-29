Tyra Banks Reacts to Julianne Hough Taking Her Place on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Tyra Banks has nothing but love for Julianne Hough. After Variety confirmed on March 22 that Hough would be replacing Banks as host of Dancing With the Stars Season 32, the America's Next Top Model alum told Us Weekly that Hough, a former DWTS contestant, is "perfect" for the job.

"The businesswoman in me sees how Julianne is great on multiple levels. She's a professional dancer. She is the sister of Derek [Hough], a DWTS multi-champion, who is now a stellar judge," Banks told the outlet. "It's going to be a family affair in that ballroom which people will love to watch. And she has so much personality and strong opinions backed by expertise. She's a perfect choice! She's gonna crush it!"

Like her brother, Hough was a former professional dancer on the show. She first joined the show in 2007, and before exiting in 2009, won two seasons – Seasons 4 and 5 with partners Apolo Anton Ohno and Hélio Castroneve. She later returned as a judge for six seasons between 2014 and 2021.

Hough is returning to the ballroom to host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro amid Banks' exit. After first joining the beloved dancing competition in Season 29 as a replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, Banks confirmed to TMZ earlier this month that she would be exiting Dancing With the Stars and would not be involved in the upcoming season as she instead chooses to focus on her various business ventures. Banks shared, "I feel it's time for me to really focus on my business and entrepreneurship and also producing more TV – but behind the scenes," adding that she feels "it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor." Banks did not elaborate on her next steps, but a source told Us Weekly that the star is "excited to focus on being an even stronger entrepreneur and launching new entertainment ventures."

Along with Hough and Ribeiro co-hosting, returning to the judging panel for Season 32 are Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Derek took home the Mirrorball Trophy a record-breaking six times between 2007 and 2016 before returning as a judge in 2020. Len Goodman, meanwhile, will not return, the former judge having exited at the end of Season 31. Dancing With the Stars Season 32 kicks off in the fall of 2023 on Disney+. The season's cast of professional dancers and their celebrity partners has not yet been announced.