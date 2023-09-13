'Dancing With the Stars' Season 32 Full Cast and Pro Dancers Revealed

A new roster of celebrities and professional dancers will battle it out in the ballroom for the chance to win the Mirrorball Trophy. On Wednesday, ABC revealed the complete Dancing With the Stars Season 32 cast, confirming the full list of celebrity and pro dancer partners that will compete when the hit dancing competition returns to the network on Sept. 26.

Joining the previously announced Jamie Lynn Spears, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, and former Bachelorette Charity Lawson, Season 32's celebrity competitors include Jason Mraz, actress Mira Sorvino, Xochitl Gomez, Adrian Peterson, Lele Pons, model and actor Tyson Beckford, Too Hot to Handle's Harry Jowsey, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky, Alyson Hannigan, Matt Walsh, and The Brady Bunch's Barry Williams.

They will all be partnered with one of the season's professional dancers, Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, Peta Murgatroyd, Artem Chigvintsev, Alan Bersten, Daniella Karagach, Brandon Armstrong, Koko Iwasaki, Gleb Savchenko, Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy, and Rylee Arnold, the younger sister of famed DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold. DWTS pros Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson will not be returning, having announced their decisions to pass on Season 32 in August. Cheryl Burke, one of the show's veteran pro dancers, will also be absent after she stepped away from the show last year after 26 seasons.

Season 32's partners are:

Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold

Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong

Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater

Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko

Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy

Set to kick off on Tuesday, Sept. 26, Season 32 of the long-running competition will come with a few changes. In addition to moving from its previously announced Monday timeslot to Tuesdays, DWTS Season 32 is returning to ABC after airing live on Disney+ for the most recent season. Disney+ subscribers won't have to miss out on any of the action, though, as Season 32 will simultaneously air on Disney+ every week and stream on Hulu the following day.

When the show premieres, some of the other faces seen onscreen will look a bit different. After Tyra Banks, who took over hosting duties from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews in Season 29, left the show in March, this year's hosting duo will be Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough. Hough previously competed on the series as a professional dancer and won the Mirrorball Trophy during Seasons 4 and 5 with partners Apolo Anton Ohno and Hélio Castroneves. Meanwhile, sitting at the judges' table will be Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

Dancing With the Stars Season 32 kicks off with an extended, two-and-a-half-hour premiere on ABC on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes will also be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.