Tristan Thompson Hopes to Reconcile With Khloe Kardashian in 'KUWTK' Sneak Peek

Tristan Thompson is talking to Kim Kardashian about how to reconcile with Khloe Kardashian. A sneak peek of the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was released on Thursday and it showed the Boston Celtics star having a deep conversation with Kim Kardashian. In the clip, Kim asks Thompson how are things with him and Khloe.

“Some days are good, he replied. And some days, she gets a little frustrated by what’s going on with the media. Kim went on to explain that Khloe is happy when she is with Thompson. However, the issue is Khloe is caring what other people think of the situation.

“I don’t even think it’s up to her anymore about getting over the past things that you guys have been through," Kim said. "I think it’s just mostly what other people are gonna think. I think she’s totally fine otherwise she wouldn’t be hanging out with you 24/7." Kim went on to say that seeing Khloe so vulnerable is unusual. "She was always, like, the tough Khloe that doesn’t give a f—," she added.

Thompson believes Khloe needs to be more like Kanye West. “Like Ye, he don’t give a damn if you like him or not,” Tristan argues. “But guess what, he’s happy and he’s gonna do it his way and you’re gonna like him or not. That’s why I respect him.” Thompson also said: "You’re gonna ride this journey the way you want to and it’s either, people are gonna be with you or against you, but at least if you die, you’re going to die doing it your way."

Currently, Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have reconciled and are looking to have a second child together. They are already parents to 2-year-old daughter True and looking to spend more time together despite Thompson being on the road constantly due to the NBA schedule.

"Tristan in Boston is a difficult pill to swallow for Khloe especially since she and Tristan have been doing so much better as a couple and as a family lately," one source told Entertainment Tonight in December. "Khloe is especially going through it, but is doing her best to keep her head up and stay positive." The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Thursday, March 18 on E!.