Khloe Kardashian Is Trying for Second Child With Partner Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are ready to add another member of the family. In a preview of the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the couple, already parents to 2-year-old daughter True, talk about expanding their family with another baby. Kardashian and Thompson previously split in 2019 after his alleged infidelity during her pregnancy and early postpartum days, but the two have been back together for months now after reconciling first as co-parents. Now, the two are looking to take things to another level.

"Kim, every time I post a video of True, she DMs me and she's like, 'She can't play by herself her whole life,'" Khloé tells Thompson of her sister, Kim Kardashian, during the preview of the new season, which debuts Thursday, March 18 at 8 p.m. ET on E! "In my head, when I was going to have kids, I never, ever imagined having an only child. Especially being on quarantine with her, I felt bad. She had no friends. She had nobody. [True's cousins] were isolated even from each other for so long," she continues. "I don't know. True's getting older and I just feel like it's now time to have another kid."

Thompson seems totally on board, nodding his head and smiling as he responds, "Yep. Mmmhmm. [That's what] I like to hear." Khloé froze her eggs months back in case she wanted to have another child, and the couple even seem ready to discuss logistics in the preview. "We have to line it up with your schedule, so I can make embryos with my frozen eggs," she tells the NBA player, who responds, "I'm all for it."

"I think I'm ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again," Khloé adds. "This process might take time. I have no idea. So I think [we] start the process, at least be prepared." While it might be work to get pregnant again, the athlete admits he's "always wanted four kids." Already father to True and son Prince, 4, from a previous relationship. "Two down, two more to go," he says, to which the Good American founder responds, "OK. Well, we'll just have to see what happens."

The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians kicks off on Thursday, March 18 at 8 p.m. ET on E! The Kardashian-Jenner family isn't taking a step away from the spotlight, however, as the family signed a new content deal with Hulu for projects that have yet to be announced.