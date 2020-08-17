Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reportedly 'Never Really Fell out of Love'

It's been over a month since it was reported that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together. Now, Us Weekly has published a new article that details how the couple's relationship has reportedly been going. According to the publication, Kardashian and Thompson are in a good place right now amidst their reconciliation.

A source told Us Weekly that Kardashian and Thompson are enjoying being able to co-parent their two-year-old daughter True together. “They love co-parenting and are in love with True,” they shared. The source went on to share an interesting anecdote about how the couple made their way back to one another. The insider added, “They never really fell out of love with each other. They spend a ton of time together and are raising their child together.” In early July, PEOPLE reported that the reality star and the athlete were back together. At the time, a source shared that the two were "giving their relationship another try." Thompson has reportedly been "working hard to prove himself" to Kardashian after the pair previously split twice in light of cheating rumors.

PEOPLE published even more details about the couple's reconciliation in early August, as they confirmed once again that the two reconciled. The publication noted that Kardashian and Thompson have been back together since June. They also shared that things have been going well for the pair thus far. "She loves having him around. He has the best relationship with True," a source revealed. "And he has been amazing to Khloé too. They are very much together, and Khloé is beyond happy." Kardashian and Thompson have reportedly been living together in Los Angeles amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with the same insider adding, "They have been living in kind of a bubble, and Khloé enjoys it."

At the time, the same source shared that the couple's relationship could be tested once Thompson heads back to work for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They said, "Tristan's traveling was always a concern. This is when he would mess up their relationship. She hopes that Tristan has changed, though, so they can continue to be together as a family." Kardashian and Thompson split up in early 2019 after it was alleged that the basketball player was seen getting close to Kylie Jenner's former best friend Jordyn Woods at a party. The two were also previously at the center of controversy in April of 2018 when it was alleged that Thompson cheated on Kardashian while she was pregnant with the couple's daughter.