Boston Celtics Sent Khloe Kardashian and Daughter True Sweet Gift After Tristan Thompson Joins Team

Tristan Thompson is now a member of the Boston Celtics, and the team sent a cool gift to his girlfriend and daughter. Khloe Kardashian went to Instagram to post a gift basket she received from the Celtics. The basket included two beanie hats with the Celtics logo, a teddy bear wearing a Celtics jersey and a coffee mug along with some apparel.

There was also a note that read: "Khloe & True! Welcome to the team! We wanted to make sure we got you both a starter pack of gear before the season starts. Stay healthy and go green!" In the post, Kardashian thanked the Celtics for the gift basket, stating it was "so sweet" of them to think about her and True. She hasn't spoken publicly about Thompson joining the Celtics. But a source told Entertainment Tonight that the 36-year old reality TV star is not handling his relocation well.

"Tristan in Boston is a difficult pill to swallow for Khloe especially since she and Tristan have been doing so much better as a couple and as a family lately," the source said of the pair, who reconciled this past summer after being apart for more than a year. "Khloe is especially going through it, but is doing her best to keep her head up and stay positive." The couple has been working on their relationship after Thompson was involved in multiple cheating scandals including one with Jordyn Woods. And while Kardashian isn't happy that Thompson will be in Boston for the NBA season, she is happy he found a new team.

"She’s not excited for the move for her family’s sake, but she is for Tristan and his career," the source said of Khloe. "At this point they’re planning to split their time between L.A. and Boston, but it’s still up in the air and there’s no definite answer since they are still working on rebuilding their relationship and trust."

Thompson, 29, joins the Celtics after spending the last nine years with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was drafted by the Cavs No. 4 overall in 2011 after playing college basketball at Texas. In his NBA career, Thompson was named to the All-Rookie Second Team in 2012 after averaging 8.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. In 2016, Thompson helped the Cavs win an NBA title.