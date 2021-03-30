Tom Bergeron Sends Sweet Message to 'DWTS' Champion Bindi Irwin After She Welcomes Baby Daughter

✖

Tom Bergeron is sending well-wishes to new mom Bindi Irwin after the former Dancing With the Stars champ welcomed her first child, daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, with husband Chandler Powell on March 25. The former DWTS host shared a photo from his time on the show with Irwin alongside the shot she shared to Instagram with her new baby the day after the Crikey! It's the Irwins star gave birth.

Sending congratulations to the newly-expanded family, Bergeron threw in a dash of his signature sense of humor, joking that he was unable to tag baby Grace in his tweet because she "apparently isn't on social media yet."

Congratulations to new family @BindiIrwin, @chandlerpowell9 and Grace Warrior Irwin Powell (who apparently isn’t on social media yet 😉) 🥳🥰 pic.twitter.com/uxISrqi8m5 — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) March 27, 2021

Irwin and Powell welcomed daughter Grace one year to the day after getting married in an intimate ceremony at the Australia Zoo, having had to cancel their original ceremony plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple shared that Grace's middle names are meant to honor late grandfather Steve Irwin, who died in 2006, and that her first name is that of Irwin's great-grandmother and relatives in Powell's family dating back to the 1700s.

Powell penned a sweet note to his little girl after bringing her home, calling meeting her for the first time "the best moment of [his] life." He continued, "You have a big life ahead of you and no matter what, you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love. Thank you for gracing your beautiful mother and me on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home."

Irwin and Powell announced in August they were expecting their first child together and revealed shortly after that they would be welcoming a little girl. Fans who want an intimate look at some of the special moments in Irwin's pregnancy can tune into the Crikey! It's a Baby one-hour special streaming on discovery+ on Sunday, April 25.

"It’s truly an Irwin family affair in this special episode of Crikey! It’s the Irwins when Terri and Robert Irwin do all they can to help Bindi and Chandler while the family continues their wildlife conservation efforts," the streamer announced Tuesday of the upcoming special. Including "poignant and intimate" moments leading up to Grace's birthday, the special will show fans moments such as Irwin's baby shower, thrown by mom Terri and complete with animals and games.

Also promised is Powell's "emotional surprise" for his wife after she finishes her final day at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital and Irwin's little brother Robert proving he's ready to be a fun uncle by practicing his baby-handling skills on dog Stella. Robert also provides updates from the hospital waiting room in an up-close look at Grace's arrival into the world, and fans are sure to get emotional witnessing Irwin and Powell bringing their daughter home to the Australia Zoo for the first time.