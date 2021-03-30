Bindi Irwin's Special Pregnancy Moments Ahead of Daughter Grace's Birth Chronicled in New Special

✖

Bindi Irwin is giving an intimate look at her pregnancy and the moments leading up to the birth of her first child, daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. The daughter of late conservationist Steve Irwin will share these special moments with Crikey! It's the Irwins fans during a Crikey! It's a Baby one-hour special streaming on discovery+ on Sunday, April 25.

"It’s truly an Irwin family affair in this special episode of Crikey! It’s the Irwins when Terri and Robert Irwin do all they can to help Bindi and [husband Chandler Powell] while the family continues their wildlife conservation efforts," the streamer announced Tuesday of the upcoming special. Including "poignant and intimate" moments leading up to the birth of baby Grace on March 25, fans will get to watch as Terri throws a baby shower for her oldest child complete with animals and games as Powell's parents make a special Zoom appearance from the U.S. due to COVID-19 precautions.

Other moments included in the special are Powell's "emotional surprise" for his wife after she finishes her final day at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital; Robert proving he's ready for the title of "funcle" — a fun uncle — by using dog Stella to demonstrate his baby-handling skills; Bindi and Powell preparing overnight bags for their trip to the hospital. Footage of Robert's updates from the hospital waiting room as his big sister gives birth will also be part of the special, as will Bindi and Powell bringing their daughter home to the Australia Zoo for the first time, where they'll be greeted by the entire Australia Zoo family.

The Irwin family will also look back on their days with the late Crocodile Hunter star, with Terri recalling for the cameras the hilarious story of Bindi's birth, which started with Steve losing his keys in a panic and arriving at the hospital with a complete film crew in tow before experiencing the beautiful moment of meeting his new daughter for the very first time.

Animal lovers will also get to check in on another kind of baby during the special — Raflesia, a beautiful Sumatran Elephant — as Robert races to save a 12-foot baby whale shark that's become stranded in shallow water on a nearby beach. Ahead of the discovery+ special, audiences can get a sneak peek at what's to come with a digital video of Bindi and Powell making last-minute preparations before Grace's arrival and a 10-minute first look airing on discovery+ in the coming week. Crikey! It's a Baby streams Sunday, April 25 on discovery+.