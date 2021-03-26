Bindi Irwin Gives Birth to Baby Girl and Fans Can't Stop Gushing

On March 25, Crikey! It's the Irwins star Bindi Irwin gave birth to her first child, a little girl named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, with her husband of one year, Chandler Powell. March 25 is an important day for Irwin, as it is her wedding anniversary and now her first child's birthday. Irwin shared the joyous news on her Instagram alongside a sweet snap of the young family. "Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," Irwin wrote. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin)

Irwin shared with Entertainment Tonight in February that she thinks her dad, the legendary Steve Irwin, would have been a great grandfather. "He would've been a good, good grandpa," she said. "Yeah, he really would've been. I don't think we would've ever seen our daughter! He would've just whisked her away into the zoo and it would've been perfect." The conservationist and television personality passed away in 2006 after he was stung by a stingray. She echoed that sentiment on The Bump, saying that he would have been an extremely involved grandfather. "My dad would have been the best grandfather," she said. "I always joke that if he was still here we'd never see our baby because he'd take her on all kinds of adventures! I want to make sure our baby girl gets to know my dad and thankfully we have many documentaries and photos we can share with her. I think she'll love getting to watch footage of Dad working with all kinds of animals and learning about his legacy."

(Photo: Newspix/Getty Images) Twitter is so thrilled that Bindi is carrying on the family legacy at the Australia Zoo and they hope that she will carry on her dad's worth with little Grace as well. However, millennials grew up watching The Crocodile Hunter and remember Bindi as a little girl, so they're being forced to face their own mortality as she grows up and starts her own family. "Bindi Irwin just had a baby so that makes me 100 years old," wrote one person. Bindi Irwin having her first child when I remember BINDI being born makes me both wildly happy and also like pic.twitter.com/2M28JZYCFP — sarah with an h (@ItsTheRealSJ) March 26, 2021

Mostly, people were overwhelmed with emotion at the loving nod to her grandad in Grace Warrior's name. "Bindi Irwin gave her daughter the middle name of Warrior Irwin because her dad was the Wildlife Warrior...I'm not crying...I'm not crying..." tweeted one person. I was already ready eyed when I saw Bindi's post but seeing Robert with the baby - full on tears! It's like getting to see their dad hold her and I'm crying again 🥺🥺💕💕💕 https://t.co/uulf2ldkDc — Arielle🇵🇷🇲🇽 (@ariellegarcia) March 26, 2021