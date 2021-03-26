Bindi Irwin's Husband Chandler Powell Has Sweet Message for Newborn Daughter Grace

✖

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are adjusting to their new lives as parents of one. The couple, who tied the knot back in March 2020, welcomed their first child together on Thursday, and proud new dad Powell couldn't help but gush over his little girl in a sweet message addressed to her on Instagram.

Announcing his daughter's birth alongside adorable first-look photos of little Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, a name that pays homage to several family members, Powell wrote that "after waiting for you to arrive for the last 9 months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life." The new dad went on to reflect on his daughter's future, telling her that she has "a big life ahead of you and no matter what, you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love." He also expressed his gratitude to his daughter for "gracing your beautiful mother and me on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home."

After announcing in August that they were expecting, the couple welcomed their daughter on Thursday, March 25, a date that also happened to be their first wedding anniversary. According to Irwin, who said "there are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl," Grace entered the world at 5:52 p.m. weighing 7 lbs. 7 oz. and measuring 20 in.

In the hours since Irwin shared news of her daughter's birth Friday morning, members of her family have taken to social media to celebrate the newest Wildlife Warrior. Her mom, Terri Irwin, expressed her excitement as officially becoming a grandma on Twitter, writing, "Love is not a big enough word." In her sweet message, Terri also reflected on her late husband Steve Irwin, who she said "would be beyond proud. Grace is the next generation to continue his mission and message of conservation." Irwin’' younger brother, Robert Irwin, also reacted to his new uncle duties with an Instagram post. Sharing an adorable photo of himself holding his niece, Robert wrote, "Let the uncle adventures begin! Love you so much, Grace." He added that Grace "picked the two best parents in the entire world. The most incredible, caring and strong Mum... and the funnest, coolest and kindest Dad. Love you three so much - I can't wait for this exciting journey ahead!"

Irwin and Powell began dating in 2014 after Powell visited the Australia Zoo with his family from Florida. They quickly sparked romance and began a long-distance relationship before Powell eventually made the move to Australia, where he joined the Irwin family business at the Australia Zoo. The couple became engaged in July 2019 and tied the knot in March 2020.