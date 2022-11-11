Todd Chrisley Claims He Lives in 'My Truth' While Awaiting Fraud Sentencing

Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley have continued recording new episodes of their Chrisley Confessions podcast, even as they await sentencing. In the latest episode, Todd said he was living in "my truth" while waiting for their hearing. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were convicted on multiple bank fraud charges in June.

In the conversation with his wife, Todd said people who see him on the street often ask him how he is holding up. "Through the grace of God, that's how I'm doing it," Todd explained, via PEOPLE. "Through the grace of God, because I have accepted – this is going to come as a shock to a lot of y'all – that Todd doesn't know everything but God does and that Todd's way may not be God's way and that's because God's way is better."

Todd went on to explain that he is living in "my truth" and he celebrates his truth "with my Lord and Savior" and his wife. "I'm grateful for my marriage," Todd continued. "You know when I pray, I always say, 'God, thank you for my relationship with you. And thank you for my wife, my children.' But I think my peace has come in the storm through God and the Holy Spirit making me aware that I am right here. I'm right beside you. I'm working with you. I'm working for you."

Todd went on to say that people do not want pain or to face difficult challenges, but that's tough to avoid. "If everything was great all the time, how would we ever appreciate it? You gotta have the bad days in order to appreciate the good ones," he said. "You gotta have the rain to appreciate the sunshine."

The Chrisleys are in a valley that is so flat he compared it to driving through Texas. Just like they once drove through Texas, Todd and Julie will make it through, he said. "I look at it and I think to myself, the valley ain't my home," he said. "The valley's not my legacy. The valley's not my story. My story is on the top of the mountain but my story is how I got to the top of the mountain, how I fell from the top of the mountain to the valley, and how God delivered me from the valley back to higher ground."

Todd said his testimony would not be about defeat "because defeat is something that the devil wants you to accept. And I accept nothing from the devil. And you know I rebuke him all day long."

In June, Todd and Julie were found guilty on all counts of bank fraud and tax evasion they faced. Federal prosecutors accused them of deliberately inflating their net worth to get loans from small community banks between 2007 and 2012. In 2012, Todd filed for bankruptcy to erase $20 million in loan debt, prosecutors said. They were also accused of hiding millions earned from Chrisley Knows Best to avoid paying taxes.

The Chrisleys have denied the allegations. They were scheduled to be sentenced in October, but the hearing was postponed until Nov. 21. The couple faces up to 30 years in prison.