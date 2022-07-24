Todd Chrisley Credits Strength of Marriage Amid Pending Sentencing for Fraud Conviction

Todd and Julie Chrisley are waiting to know their fate after their guilty verdict from their fraud trial back in June. The couple were found to be guilty and await their sentencing in October while under house arrest, apparently still recording podcasts.

In one of the latest episodes, Chrisley talked a bit about the verdict, the charges and how it has affected their marriage. According to the reality star, he thinks the impending time behind bars and the legal woes have made his marriage unbreakable.

"I said, 'You can have glue that you're stuck together because [of] children or you're stuck together because it's routine or whatever," Chrisley said on his podcast. "I think that we are stuck together, I know from my perspective, that I'm stuck to her for life because I want to be not because it's routine, not because it's habit and not because we have children."

The couple has been married since 1996, just a smidge under thirty years together. It is also the reported maximum punishment they could face behind their respective convictions for fraud, tax fraud and much more. Still, in 30 years, the Chrisleys have stuck together, with the "ups and downs" being their own except when the "downs" are caused by other people.

"I look back on our life because we've had a fairly good life. We've had a lot of heartache and struggle, but we've had a lot of blessings," Chrisley said. "You know, I try to look back on those ... I look back at life now and I just think so many people come to us and want help and they want advice and to know how to get through this. I don't know how we got through it, other than God."

The Chrisleys' conviction was the end of a legal fiasco that started back in 2019, going to court several times and maintaining their innocence throughout it all. Due to their conviction, Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently under house arrest and forced to stick to the rules laid out by the court until their sentencing. This includes spending limits, which prompted some fans to send money to the couple for some reason. Chrisley made clear on a prior podcast that money is not what he needs.

"I want you all to know that the messages that we're receiving, the mail ... the gifts that people are leaving at our doors, the flower arrangements ... all of this stuff is just overwhelming and very much appreciated," Chrisley said. "[But] we don't want you ... wasting your money on things like that. We don't need anything. So, really, the best gift you could give us is prayer."