'Chrisley Knows Best' Star Todd Chrisley Makes Plea to Fans While Awaiting Fraud Sentencing

Todd and Julie Chrisley want a ton of prayers from fans and supporters after their respective fraud convictions, calling them the best gifts for fans to send out. According to InTouch Weekly, fans and supporters of the reality couple have reportedly tried to send money, prompting Chrisley to plead with fans to keep their money and send those prayers instead.

"I want you all to know that the messages that we're receiving, the mail ... the gifts that people are leaving at our doors, the flower arrangements ... all of this stuff is just overwhelming and very much appreciated," Todd Chrisley said on the latest Chrisley Confessions podcast. "[But] we don't want you ... wasting your money on things like that. We don't need anything. So, really, the best gift you could give us is prayer."

Todd Chrisley is asking for prayers as he awaits sentencing for bank fraud and tax evasion conviction. https://t.co/jr1DPAHM4G — TMZ (@TMZ) June 23, 2022

Does it seem off to send a TV star who was just convicted of fraud cash? Probably a little, so it isn't much surprise that Chrisley would urge fans to stop. Julie can also be heard in the background saying, "amen" to her husband's message, according to InTouch.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. Chrisley's wife also was convicted of wire fraud on top of the other charges. Both are free on bond and ordered to participate in a home detention program, following "all requirements of the program, which shall include the use of electronic monitoring equipment or other location verification systems." Sentencing for the couple has yet to be scheduled.

Apart from fans, Todd and Julie Chrisley have support in their daughter, Savannah, who recently wrote about her life and the family's legal issues on Instagram. "I am thankful for those around that choose to love and love hard ... no matter how difficult it may be," Savannah Chrisley wrote. "I am grateful in a weird way because I know that there is a God who out of nothing, does everything!" She was also strong on prayers and continued support for her parents.

Chrisley Knows Best season nine premiered on June 23 and was renewed for a tenth season in May. There hasn't been any indication that the network has made changes to their deal in light of the couple's conviction.