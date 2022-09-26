Todd Chrisley Weighs in on Why Daughter Savannah's Engagement Ended

Todd Chrisley is convinced he knows why daughter Savannah Chrisley's engagement to ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles didn't end in marriage. The Chrisley Knows Best star shared his theory during Wednesday's Chrisley Confessions podcast, saying that while he still loves the former athlete, he wasn't surprised the two split in the end.

"Nic will always mean the world to my family, but they have gone their separate ways. And it appears for now that that's where they're going to stay," Todd shared, recalling a recent conversation he had with his daughter about the way things ended. "I said, 'Y'all met on social media. You had a blue checkmark, he had a blue checkmark. He was an athlete, you're on television,'" the reality star explained. "'Y'all put all your faith in that blue check mark because that meant both of you were verified, which meant there was no falsity going on. There was no one impersonating you. This was a verified account.'"

"And I said, 'Had you put as much faith in [the Bible] and in God as you did that blue checkmark,' I said, 'Things may have ended differently,'" he continued. With Kerdiles being a former NHL player and Savannah starring in her family's USA show, Todd said his daughter thought he would be on her "level" and understand what she deals with in fame.

"I said, 'When y'all two verified that y'all were legitimate on social media, where was the verification that you were both children of God and that you were supposed to be together? Where's that verification?'" he said. "I said, 'You don't have it.' So what starts uneven will end uneven. What starts out as cracked will end up shattered. And I said, 'If it starts out messy, it'll end with messy.'"

In September 2020, Savannah and Kerdiles announced they had split nearly two years after the former hockey player proposed in 2019. "Nic and I have decided to call it quits," Savannah wrote on Instagram at the time. "There's no hatred between the two of us...and in all honesty...that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it's time for us to move forward individually."