Todd and Julie Chrisley's Sentencing Date Postponed After Wild Revelation

Todd and Julie Chrisley's sentencing date has been postponed. The couple were convicted on all counts of fraud in a federal court in Georgia this summer. They face up to 30 years in prison. The initial Oct. 2022 sentencing date has been pushed back a month. "The Government does not object to this request," reads the paper, listing their former accountant Peter Tarantino as a defendant. "For good cause shown, the Court GRANTS this motion." Tarantino was also found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the United States and willfully filing false tax returns, PEOPLE reports.

Court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia's Atlanta Division reveal that the pair had filed a joint motion for a new trial through their lawyers. The motion alleged, "the government presented and failed to correct false testimony from IRS Revenue Officer Betty Carter, who lied about the Chrisleys owing taxes or years when she knew no taxes were due." Adding: "This testimony had the effect of falsely painting the Chrisleys as untruthful, likely to commit other forms of fraud, and evading the tax payments alleged in the indictment," the motion read.

It also accused the court of accepting evidence that violated the reality star's Fourth Amendment rights "even though this evidence had been suppressed under this Court's prior rulings, without requiring the government to make any showing at all that the evidence should not be excluded."