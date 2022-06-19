Todd and Julie Chrisley Break Silence on Guilty Verdict in Tax Evasion Case

In early June, Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty on multiple counts including tax fraud. Now, during an episode of their Chrisley Confessions podcast, Todd and Julie are opening up about the verdict, as Entertainment Tonight noted. The pair referred to the ordeal, which could lead to them spending decades in prison, as a "heartbreaking" situation.

While they couldn't say too much about the details of the case, the Chrisley Knows Best stars did address the topic on everyone's minds during Friday's episode. Todd began, "I know all of you guys are wanting to know every detail that is going on in our lives, and I have to ask that you respect that we're not allowed to talk about it at the present time. There will come a time." In the meantime, Todd shared how he and the family have been doing since they received the verdict.

"We did want to come on today and let everyone know that it's a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now but we still hold steadfast in our faith and we trust that God will do what he does best because God's a miracle worker," Todd continued. Julie then shared her gratitude for the support that they've received, telling listeners that they're still "alive and kicking." Todd also commented on that support and noted that fans have been sending messages and gifts. However, he urged everyone to not drive from far distances to show their support and mentioned that the gifts, while appreciated, are not necessary.

Of course, Todd and Julie discussed how this situation has affected their children. The pair share three kids — Grayson, 16, Savannah, 24, and Chase, 26. Todd also has two children from his first marriage —Kyle, 30, and Lindsie, 32. When it comes to the family, Todd said that there have been "a lot of tears, a lot of heartache, a lot of sorrow, a lot of trying to understand how this is where we are right now. But we are here."

Considering that Todd and Julie are facing a lengthy sentence after being found guilty on multiple charges, the future of their projects is now up in the air. Although, fans can rest assured that there will be a future for the Chrisley Confessions podcast. Todd said that he and Julie will continue to record the podcast for "as long as we get to do it." After that point, their children, Chase and Savannah, will take over for them. He added that the kids will soon be "the ones that can fill you in on everything that's going on in our lives at that point."

Todd and Julie were found guilty of all of the counts that they were charged with. Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. As for Julie, she was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax fraud, and wire fraud. The couple now faces up to 30 years in prison on those charges.