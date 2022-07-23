Todd Chrisley Tuning out 'Naysayers' After Fraud Conviction

Todd Chrisley is still wading through the aftermath of his fraud conviction with wife Julie. In the wake of the reality TV couple being found guilty, Todd Chrisley addressed the conviction during a recent episode of the pair's Chrisley Confessions podcast. During the show, he revealed he's working to tune out the "naysayers" amid the situation.

Todd and Julie discussed how their family has been doing since they were both found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion, per The Blast. According to the pair, they're as "united" as ever. Todd explained, "As a family, we are still united and firm in our positions and faith. We don't waiver in our faith. Now listen. Are we disappointed? Are we hurt? Yes, but we know that God has a purpose for everything."

The Chrisley Knows Best star continued to say that they've received a good deal of support after the news went public. Although, they're also dealt with comments from "naysayers," which Todd is vowing to tune out. He said, "What's important and what has changed me through this ordeal is that I no longer feel the need to respond to the naysayers, to the people that don't know, to the people who have no idea what the truth is." Todd went on to thank those who have been supportive and noted that he's not going to give any energy to the negativity.

"It's taken me a long time to get to that [point] because when we started in this business, I went and fired back at any person that lied to us or said something hurtful, or whatever," Todd said. "And now, I don't feel the need to do that. And I think that's part of what God has given me is that God has given me that inner peace, and he's given me the full understanding of, 'no one needs to believe our truth as long as we know our truth.' As long as God knows and we know, that should be all that matters."

In June, Todd and Julie were found guilty on all counts of bank fraud and tax evasion that they were charged with. They are now facing up to 30 years in prison. Their sentencing will take place at a later date. But, the Chrisleys are already planning to fight the verdict.