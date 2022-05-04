TLC Reality Star Arrested Multiple Times, Facing 11 Charges

✖

Jason Korpi, one of the teen parents featured in TLC's Unexpected, is reportedly in a heap of legal trouble. The reality TV star was arrested at the hospital as his girlfriend, Kylen Smith, was about to give birth in August 2021. He also faces 11 charges related to an arrest in March.

In a preview for an episode that aired in April, viewers saw Korpi get into an argument with Smith before she was about to give birth to their son Xavier, reports Starcasm. The footage was filmed on Aug. 22, 2021, when Xavier was born. According to local police reports Starcasm obtained, Korpi was arrested earlier that day. Police officers responded to a disturbance call at about 5 a.m. that day. The location for the call was the same street as the nearby hospital.

Korpi was arrested, but not because of the argument with Smith. Instead, police discovered an outstanding warrant for his arrest issued by another precinct. On May 9, 2019, Korpi was arrested and charged with reckless driving. Before being filed, this charge was reduced to negligent driving, and he was found guilty in November 2019. He was fined $310, but a default was filed in January 2021. The default was not cleared until August 2021.

On July 31, 2021, Korpi was arrested for driving with a revoked or suspended license. In that case, he was found guilty and fined an undisclosed amount in November 2021. Another default notice was filed in March, and a bench warrant was issued, reports Starcasm. The case status was still listed as "warrant" as of April 19.

In March, Korpi was arrested and charged with 11 counts related to another driving incident on Feb. 26, 2022. The incident resulted in 11 counts: disobeying an officer (class a misdemeanor); aggravated DUI (class a misdemeanor); driving with revoked/suspended license (class b misdemeanor); DUI (class b misdemeanor); transport alcohol by a minor (violation); unregistered vehicle (violation); improper use of registration (violation); front lights fail/turn on lights when required (violation); stop signs and yield signs (violation); reckless operation (violation); and possession/use of tobacco products by a minor (violation).

Starcasm contacted the arresting police department, but a spokesperson said they could not release a police report until the court case was decided. They also could not share further details of the arrest. Korpi's arraignment has already been delayed multiple times and is scheduled for May 3.

Unexpected debuted in November 2017 and recently finished its fifth season. The show is similar to MTV's Teen Mom and 16 and Pregnant franchise, sharing stories of teenage pregnancy stories. Korpi has not publicly commented on the arrest report. It appears he is still in a relationship with Smith, as he shared photos of the two kissing in New York City around the time the Season 5 reunion was filmed in March. Unexpected is available to stream on Discovery+.