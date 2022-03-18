Fan-Favorite TLC Reality Show Couple Finalizes Divorce

Another relationship bites the dust! Laura Barron and Tylor Strawmyer, stars of TLC’s reality series Unexpected, finalized their divorce this month. The two were married for over three and a half years, having secretly married in July 2018. They are parents to two children.

Barron and Strawmyer reached a final settlement on Feb. 9, according to Indiana court records obtained by Starcasm. The Decree of Dissolution of Marriage was issued on March 1. Strawymer filed for divorce in May 2021.

Although Barron and Strawmyer only starred in one season of Unexpected, their post-show relationship drama attracted plenty of attention because so much of it played out on social media. At one point, allegations that Strawmyer was expecting a child with another woman surfaced in November 2020.

In January, Barron took to YouTube to share a 14-minute video to give fans an update on her situation. She confirmed that their divorce was almost finalized at the time, and they planned to split custody of their children 50/50. “So basically, he has them for a full week, and then I have them for a full week,” she said, notes Starcasm.

In the video, Barron told fans she is now living with her parents. “It’s not the most ideal situation, but I will be able to save money living here,” she said, before thanking her parents for their help. “My parents are super helpful,” she says. “It’s just amazing that I have them. I know everyone doesn’t have that, and I feel very blessed to have them in my life – that they’re helpful and all that.”

Barron is working at a grocery store and hopes to attend college. “I’m going to be starting school in January, so that’s super exciting,” she said. “I’m really excited for that! That’s another reason I moved back in here with my parents – to save money for that.”

The former TLC star said she was in the “best place” she’s been in since 2016 and offered advice to others in toxic relationships. “I’m happy that it ended like I really am. And I’m happy that I was able to get out of that when I did,” Barron continued. “If you’re in a toxic relationship, or you have been in a toxic, emotional, abusive relationship, I hear you, and I feel you, and you’re not alone, and you’re strong. You’re strong enough for this.”

Strawmyer has already moved on. On Valentine’s Day, he shared a tribute on Instagram to a woman named Tiara. “I’m sorry I couldn’t be there to give you The Valentines Day you deserve but I promise you I will make it up,” he wrote at the time. “And this new journey you’ve decided to take on with me I can’t think [you] enough for staying by my side through everything.”

Unexpected recently started its fifth season on TLC earlier this month. The show is similar to MTV’s Teen Mom series, in that it follows teen mothers and the effects their pregnancies have on them and their families. Past seasons of the show are available on Discovery+.

