‘Unexpected’ Cast Member Slams ‘Teen Mom,’ Calls TLC Series ‘Real’

TLC’s new series Unexpected promises to offer fans an unfiltered look at what it’s like to live life as a teen mother. But while the premise sounds similar to MTV’s 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom series, one of the show’s cast members says one key difference is how real the new show is compared to the ones that have come before it.

“Our show’s a lot different… there’s not as much drama,” new mom Lexus, 16, told Us Weekly. “I think it’s more real. Our problems are more realistic than [they are on] Teen Mom and shows like that. I feel like our stories are better. I do!”

Lexus, for instance, has a healthy support system in her mom, 31-year-old Kelsey. Kelsey also got pregnant as a teen, which has made Lexus’ experience better, she said.

“In the beginning she wasn’t supportive so it was hard. It took her a while to get supportive after that,” she said. “I mean, I’m glad that she’s experienced it too.”

Since giving birth to baby Scarlett, Lexus and her 17-year-old boyfriend Shayden are trying to keep life as normal as possible. Lexus is still in school, while Shayden works a full-time job to support his daughter.

“On weekends, he gets to come over after work and stay the night on Friday and Saturday,” she said. “We have a pretty boring life, we just sit at home and don’t really do much. But we expected it. We knew we’d have to stay home with Scarlett and not be able to do what we wanted to do. I guess we have a normal relationship for teenage parents.”

Unexpected premiers Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

