Khloé Kardashian Reveals the Secret to Her 80-Pound Weight Loss

Khloé Kardashian says she weighed more than 200 pounds after giving birth to her daughter True, in 2018, but there was one big secret that helped her get back in shape. During a recent episode of the She MD podcast, Kardashian revealed, "I would cut out all sodas," giving her the edge she needed to lose the weight she wanted to drop.

"Little by little I would cut things out," Kardashian continues. "I would do that for a week and then cut out one other thing because I realized I did every diet under the sun when I was younger." She added, "It took me a long time to train myself and when I got pregnant with True, I was 204 pounds when I delivered."

At the time, the reality TV star recalled wondering, "How am I going to do this again?" Four years after welcoming True, with NBA star Tristan Thompson, Kardashian welcomed their second child — a son, Tatum — in July 2022, via surrogate.

"I took so many years to do it the first time but because I had all the tools in my toolbox, I knew what to do and I actually lost my pregnancy weight much faster than I ever did my regular fat weight," Kardashian said. "I was so proud of myself, I did it twice."

Kardashian went on to share that she's felt "overweight a lot of [her] life," due to dieting and weight loss being a challenge for her. "I was sad so I needed the ice cream again. It was this crazy repeat cycle," she said, explaining that she's struggled with being an "emotional eater."

"It took years for me," Kardashian added. "I've always been even chubby, like athletic. I've always played sports, I was never in shape. My thing is more the food because I have the determination, so I had to retrain my mind as to what I could eat [and] what I couldn't eat."

Eventually, the mother-of-two began hitting the gym, doing cardio and weight lifting, which made a huge difference. "If I'm getting ready for a shoot I'll do pilates and my workouts," she shared, later confessing that she's finally able to allow herself to have the food she likes without feeling guilty.

"Now that I'm in a good place body-wise, that I like, I do sort of eat what I want," Kardashian said. "But because my brain is so trained, you don't even want to eat half the crap or junk." She also admitted that there's one specific food she typically goes for when she has a craving.

"Pizza is my weakness. But now that I'm in this different state of mind, I'm never going to eat a full pizza," Kardashian offered. "But it's retraining your brain. If your brain isn't trained with your body then you're not doing [anything], it doesn't matter."