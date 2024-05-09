Spice Girls' Mel B Lines up Six-Figure Payday, Report Says

Melanie "Mel B" Brown is set to star in the new Netflix series Bear Hunt, which Holly Willoughby and Bear Grylls will host. A six-figure sum was paid to the Spice Girl, 48, for her participation in the competition show, in which stars must rely on their survival skills to evade master adventurer Bear, reports the Daily Mail.

Filming for the reality series, set to premiere next year, began this weekend in Costa Rica with Brown joining the celebrity line-up, reports The Sun. Brown reportedly told friends that she signed up for the show to fund her St Paul's Cathedral wedding to Rory McPhee, 36.

The British singer, who announced her engagement to McPhee in November 2022, said she plans to marry at the famous cathedral because she is an MBE. She explained to Daily Mail: "As I have an MBE, I am allowed to marry at St Paul's. They only do a small number of weddings a year so we are on the waiting list." Brown confirmed that the Spice Girls are invited but said: "They won't be bridesmaids though, we are all too old."

The Spice Girls reunited last weekend at Oswald's private members club in London for Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations. There were reports, however, that Brown had a "frosty" reunion with Geri Horner at the event, as Brown and Horner were said to have had a heated exchange before steering clear of one another following Brown's claim in a recent interview that Horner had lied about her age.

On Instagram, Brown appeared to have reached out to her fellow Spice Girls bandmates, sharing a picture of them together. She wrote, "What an amazing girl power weekend with all my girls, i have soooo much love and respect for you ALL #friendshipneverends."

Bear Hunt, which will reportedly feature Brown, will have a group of celebrities taught survival skills by professional adventurer Bear Grylls. Bear will then pursue the stars through the jungle in an attempt to catch them before they reach the end of the show and win.

Netflix has said about the show: "Bear believes there's an action hero inside us all — even the celebs — but how strong is their will to survive? As Bear puts them through their paces, those who fail to impress will face the dreaded 'Bear Hunt' — a brutal game of cat and mouse where they'll be hunted down and, if captured, eliminated from the show."