'RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley and Paul 'PK' Kemsley Announce Separation After 9 Years of Marriage

Dorit Kemsley and Paul "PK" Kemsley have decided to separate after nearly nine years of marriage. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 47, and businessman, 56, announced Thursday that they had decided to "take some time apart" in a joint statement they shared to their respective Instagram profiles.

"We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage," wrote the former couple, who tied the knot in March 2015 before welcoming their two children – daughter Phoenix, 8, and son Jagger, 10. "We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together,"

"To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children," they concluded their statement. "We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey. With love, Dorit and PK."

The comment section of Dorit's post was filled with support from fellow Housewives, including former RHOBH co-star Lisa Rinna, who wrote, "I love you." Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks added that she was "sending love" as The Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Nepola commented, "Stay strong and focused. Wishing you the best outcome for all of you."

Dorit and PK previously denied rumors that they were spending time apart last year but spoke in Season 13 of their Bravo series about the struggles they were facing in their marriage – from Dorit's PTSD following their 2021 home invasion to PK being away from home while traveling for work. In March, during the season reunion, Dorit said that things had gotten to an "all-time bad" after filming wrapped, with PK briefly staying in a hotel, but that they had been "working through things."

After PK gave up drinking alcohol, Dorit said they were doing "better than ever." The reality personality explained, "PK was drinking a lot and he's a drinker. I just think that its very difficult to have clear-headed conversations when he's drinking so much, so he gave up drinking," adding, "That was a very pivotal moment, so things are – knock on wood – as good as they can possibly be."