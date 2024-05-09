Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie Are Reuniting for New TV Show

More than 15 years after their reality TV series The Simple Life came to an end, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are reportedly reuniting for a new project. The two socialites have reportedly signed on to star in a new TV show, which is currently in the early stages of development, production sources told TMZ.

The new series, which does not yet have a name, is something of a brainchild for Hilton, 43, and Richie, 42, who are said to have tossed around ideas for months on how to do something together again on the small screen. Little is known now about the premise of the show, but it will not be an exact duplicate of The Simple Life and it will have an all-new name. Hilton and Richie will star in the series.

Although the project is still in the early stages of development, and filming hasn't yet begun, a streamer is said to already be attached. TMZ's sources claimed that "there was LOTS of interest from production companies/distributors" and an "all-out bidding war ensued." James Corden's production company, Fulwell 73, allegedly won the rights to film the show, but it is unclear where exactly the series landed other than reports that the pair sold the show to a streamer.

There has been no official announcement for the show just yet, but as TMZ's report surfaced Wednesday, both Hilton and Richie took to Instagram to share identical collages featuring images from their decades-long friendship. Both stars captioned the post, "From Day 1: Sill and Bill," referring to their nicknames for each other, with Hilton commenting on Richie's post, "Sanasaaaa."

The planned series will reunite Hilton and Richie on the small screen 17 years after their hit show The Simple Life ended. Running for five seasons from 2003 until 2007, the first three on Fox and the other two on E!, the series was dubbed "The Beverly Hillbillies in reverse" and followed the two socialites as they traded in the glitz and glamor of Hollywood for small-town America, where they took on jobs like cleaning, food service, and farm work. It was on the series that Hilton coined her iconic phrase, "that's hot."

The Simple Life celebrated its 20th anniversary last year. Speaking with Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live just ahead of the show's big anniversary, Hilton teased that she and Richie, "have been talking, and we have some surprises in store."