'The Masked Singer': Lamp Is a Beloved '90s Sitcom Star

The Masked Singer knocked out two competitors during tonight's episode (Season 9, Episode 9 "Masked Singer in Space"). Minutes after we learned Dandelion's identity, Lamp was eliminated and forced to disclose her identity. Continue on to learn Lamp's identity (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

When the Lamp's shade was removed, Melissa Joan Hart was under it! Hart is a '90s icon, starring in sitcoms Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Clarissa Explains it All. She also starred in the 1999 movie Drive Me Crazy (and its accompanying Britney Spears music video). She went on to be a successful TV director and continued to act in projects like Holiday in Handcuffs and the sitcom Melissa & Joey.

Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy all determined the former Maxim cover model's identity during the final guessing round. Ken Jeong was wrong, guessing Dawson's Creek star and multi-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams.

Previously revealed celebrities for Season 9 are: Alicia Witt (Dandelion), Dee Snider (Doll), Christine Quinn (Scorpio), George Wendt (Moose), Holly Robinson Peete (Fairy), Alexa Bliss (Axolotl), Lele Pons (Jackalope), Malin Åkerman (Squirrel), Michael Bolton (Wolf), Grandmaster Flash (Polar Bear), Debbie Gibson (Night Owl), Rock Lobster (Howie Mandel), Sara Evans (Mustang) and Dick Van Dyke (Gnome).

How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.