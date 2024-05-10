The Love Is Blind family has an adorable new member! Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski and Zack Goytowski are parents, having welcomed their first baby together, a daughter named Galileo Terri Rayne, on Friday, April 26. The reality TV couple, who met and married on Season 4 of the Netflix hit series, shared the news on Instagram Friday, posting a video of some sweet early moments with their baby girl set to Lee Ann Womack's "I Hope You Dance."

"We hope you dance our beautiful baby girl," the couple wrote in the caption of their video, which showed the new mom and dad cuddling with their baby girl in an outer space-themed nursery. "Galileo Terri Rayne Goytowski born on a sunny April day in Seattle."

The new parents confirmed to PEOPLE that baby Galileo arrived weighing 7 lbs., 11 oz. at birth. "We are so in love with our precious, beautiful baby girl," the couple said in a statement to the outlet. "We are forever changed and are so blessed to spend the rest of our lives loving her. She is our moon, our stars, the center of our universe."

Bliss and Zack announced that they were expecting their first child together in November 2023, with Bliss gushing just three months later that she was "forever grateful" for the experience of being pregnant with her baby girl. "I have never felt more empowered in my life," she wrote on Instagram on Feb. 12. "I didn't expect to feel this way about pregnancy, and not every day is easy but I genuinely feel more comfortable in my skin than I ever have before. It amazes me every day that I'm growing my sweet little baby. I'm forever grateful for this experience."

A day before the couple announced they had welcomed their first child together, Zack looked back on his whole experience meeting Bliss on Love Is Blind and eventually forming a family with her. "Two years ago today, as we sat on the phone, about to make the craziest decision of our lives in front of all our friends and family, I never would have guessed where we would be today," he wrote. "We were clueless, diving headfirst into the unknown. We had no idea what we were getting ourselves into. The only certainty I had was the love I felt in my heart for you, that I had found what I had been looking for my entire life. Thats all I needed. Just to trust my heart and take a leap of faith. Thank you for making this the best two years of my life. Two years of bliss. Here's to a lifetime more."