Kate Gosselin Marks Sextuplets' 20th Birthdays With Rare Family Photo

Kate Gosselin's sextuplets, whom she shares with ex-husband Jon Gosselin, just celebrated their 20th birthdays. Marking the occasion with a rare family photo, Kate took to Instagram to celebrate with four of her kids.

"No more teenagers in this house," Kate exclaimed in the caption alongside a picture of Alexis, Aaden, Leah, and Joel with a birthday cake. "Happy 20th birthday, my forever babies! I love you! Who feels old? I know I do!" She then added the hashtags "#20yearsold" and "#ItsaPICKLE." Notably, Kate has been estranged from her two other sextuplets, Collin and Hannah, who went to live with their dad when they were teenagers. The pair are also parents to 23-year-old twins Cara and Mady.

It was previously reported that Kate has been living "paycheck to paycheck" for some time. A source spoke with In Touch about the former reality TV star, and revealed that she's living a fairly low-key life these days. "She's fallen quite a ways from being one of the country's top reality stars," the source said. "Kate is currently living a very quiet and boring life in North Carolina. She doesn't date and has very few friends – actually, her best friends are pretty much her kids."

The outlet reported that Kate moved to Troutman, North Carolina, and got a multistate nursing license in the hopes of returning to her former profession. "Kate lives paycheck to paycheck," the insider said, adding that Gosselin previously admitted that she "borrowed" $100,000 from her children's trust fund "to survive." The source continued, "There hasn't been a glam squad for a very long time, so Kate looks totally different. She stays home a lot, watches a lot of TV."

According to the source, some people in Kate's community occasionally recognize her in public but "it's not always positive." The insider explained, "Kate continues to get a lot of hate from people. She doesn't have it so easy." A big part of Gosselin's retreat from the limelight seems to be due to the controversy surrounding her notoriously tumultuous relationship with relationship with Collin.