'OutDaughtered': Adam Busby's School Shopping Trip Goes Wrong in Exclusive Sneak Peek

OutDaughtered dad Adam Busby's school supplies shopping run may not have been as successful as he thinks it was. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the TLC show, Adam returns home to show wife Danielle Busby and their six daughters everything he got for the upcoming school year – but he may have gone more off-list than on.

Entering the house with his arms full of shopping bags, Adam proudly proclaims that he "got all the school supplies" himself. "Danielle thought that it was such a big deal that I need to go weeks in advance and get all these school supplies, but here we are," he gloats in a confessional with his wife. "School hasn't started yet and I got everything that I need."

The quintuplets are impressed with how much stuff their dad has brought home, as Adam reminds them he had to "buy like five of everything." He adds to Danielle, "I mean, like I always say, my baby gets what my baby wants," as she teases, "It's not a true statement when you're talking to me, but [you] got it done."

After going to a couple of different stores to get his shopping done, Adam proudly proclaims he got "everything" the girls needed for school. But as Danielle and the quints begin to investigate what's inside the shopping bags, their excitement turns into confusion. "What is that?" Ava asks as Danielle questions, "A label maker?"

"I mean, I got some extra things," Adam assures, but the defense of his haul falls on deaf ears as Danielle pulls out a calculator. "This is office supplies, Adam," she says in disbelief. While daughter Riley is on board to take ownership of a calculator, Danielle reminds her husband that in third grade, it's not exactly required school supplies.



"They do math, right?" he protests, as Danielle informs him, "They're learning how to do math." Riley adds in a confessional, "We do not use a calculator at school 'cause that would be cheating, 'cause it shows you the answer. But I do like calculators."

As Danielle uncovers other off-list purchases like Wite-Out, Adam says he was just trying to think of things he used in school to purchase for the girls. "But babe, they have a school supply list for their class," Danielle reminds him, noting in a confession that while he did get supplies, her husband didn't "really help out."



"I mean, I got what they needed on their list and then some," Adam protests, as Danielle counters, "And then left off half the list because you didn't have the list." She adds, "Now I'm actually worried. How's the first week of school going to go without mommy here?"

OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.