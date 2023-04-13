'The Masked Singer': Dandelion Is a Multi-Talented Actress

The Masked Singer revealed two new celebrities in tonight's episode (Season 9, Episode 9 "Masked Singer in Space"), and Dandelion was the first to go. After a strong performance last week, the mystery vocalist was outdone by Lamp and UFO. Continue on to learn Dandelion's identity (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

The star under the Dandelion mask was Alicia Witt. She's been a working actress since she was kid, starring in David Lynch's 1984 adaptation of Dune. Since that breakout role, she starred in Cybil, Twin Peaks, Friday Night Lights, Orange Is the New Black and The Walking Dead. Witt is also a regular face in Christmas movies, including A Madea Christmas, A Very Merry Mix-Up and Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane. She is also an accomplished singer-songwriter and pianist.

In a rare moment, Ken Jeong broke his typical role as comedic relief to deliver a correct guess. Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy were all wrong. McCarthy guessed Resident Evil star Milla Jovovich, Thicke went with singer Sara Bareilles, and Scherzinger chose New Girl actress Zooey Deschanel.

Previously revealed celebrities for Season 9 are: Dee Snider (Doll), Christine Quinn (Scorpio), George Wendt (Moose), Holly Robinson Peete (Fairy), Alexa Bliss (Axolotl), Lele Pons (Jackalope), Malin Åkerman (Squirrel), Michael Bolton (Wolf), Grandmaster Flash (Polar Bear), Debbie Gibson (Night Owl), Rock Lobster (Howie Mandel), Sara Evans (Mustang) and Dick Van Dyke (Gnome).

