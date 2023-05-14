'The Bachelor' Alum Colton Underwood Weds Jordan C. Brown

The Bachelor star Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown tied the knot on Saturday in Napa Valley, California. Their wedding was the centerpiece of a three-day event at the Carneros Resort and Spa. Underwood, 31, is a former NFL player who competed on The Bachelorette before he became the lead star of The Bachelor Season 23 in 2018.

Before the wedding, Underwood told PEOPLE they planned a "disco-themed pool party" on the day of their ceremony. "It's going to be a fun wedding, I'll say that," he promised. They had a choir and orchestra playing for guests, as well as a photo display designed by the two.

Underwood and Brown wore Tom Ford suits in colors that referenced the natural setting of the wedding. It was important for the two to "get married outside," Underwood said. He added that their photo display was inspired by a coffee table book called Loving, showing men in love throughout history.

"We blew them up and put them on canvases and set them around the resort," Underwood explained about their photos. "Next to them will be love letters from queer people in the 18th and 19th century that were forbidden or they had to send in secret." Brown said the display "helps us to pay tribute to the people who paved the way for all same-sex couples who now can get married."

Underwood and Brown walked down the aisle together before exchanging vows and rings. They wanted to shake up wedding traditions and make it special for friends and family who were attending their first queer wedding. Stanford University's artistic swimming team performed in the pool as their guests left the ceremony.

Brown and Underwood met in Los Angeles in April 2021 and got engaged in February 2022. "I've never been more sure about something," Underwood told PEOPLE of marrying Brown. "He has the biggest heart and he's such a good friend to all of the people in his life. He goes out of his way to take care of his friends and his family. That speaks volumes. It was one of the first things that I noticed about him."

Underwood joined The Bachelor franchise in 2018 when he competed for Becca Kufrin's final rose on The Bachelorette. That summer, he participated in Bachelor in Paradise before being cast as the lead of The Bachelor. His season ended with him dating Cassie Randolph. They were in a relationship from November 2018 to May 2020.

Underwood came out as gay in April 2021 on Good Morning America. He later told Variety he was blackmailed into coming out. He later appeared in Netflix's Coming Out Colton, which was released in December 2021.