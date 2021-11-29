Colton Underwood’s Netflix Series ‘Coming Out Colton’ Releases First Trailer

Colton Underwood is coming out and coming to terms with his past in Netflix’s new docuseries Coming Out Colton, premiering Friday, Dec. 3. The former Bachelor opens up about his sexuality and allegations made by ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph that he stalked and harassed her in the newly-released trailer for the six-part series.

“I never thought I was going to come out,” Underwood admits in the trailer. “I thought I was going to die with this secret.” He continues that his relationship with Randolph was part of what pushed him to finally come out, as it ended with her filing for a restraining order against him in September 2020 alleging he stalked her, harassed her with text messages, and planted a tracking device under her car.

“The reason I’m coming out is because I’m ashamed and I’m sort of mortified of what got me into this position in the first place,” he says. “I put a poor girl through hell of my own insecurities.” Underwood admits, “I was starting to hurt other people outside of myself.”

Underwood also shares the moment he comes out to his father, admitting in an emotional fishing outing that he “backed [himself] into a corner” running from who he is. “Going on a personal journey of coming out to his close family and friends, facing his past actions and coming to terms with his life as a Christian and member of the LGBTQ+ community isn’t easy, but Underwood has the help of openly gay Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy, who serves as a mentor for the former football player as he figures out where he fits in the LGBTQ+ community and helps facilitate conversations with others who can relate to his journey, including fellow gay footballer Michael Sam.

The Bachelor in Paradise star also explores having his first “emotional connection” with a man as he looks into dating more authentically for the first time in his life. “Everybody’s coming out stories are different, and I’m grateful to be able to add my story to the conversation,” Underwood says in the trailer. Coming Out Colton premieres on Netflix Friday, Dec. 3.