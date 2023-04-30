Savannah Chrisley Reveals Surprising Detail About Dating 'Bachelor' Alum Colton Underwood

Savannah Chrisley once went on a date with Bachelor alum Colton Underwood. And she says things didn't progress because she "knew" was gay four years before he came out publicaly. The two looked reminisced on their 2017 ACM Awards date during the latest episode of her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley. "When we met the first time, I knew you were gay. Like, I knew it," the 25-year-old said in the episode titled, "My Gay Ex-Lover." She and Underwood, 31, had "no connection…whatsoever" – "for obvious reasons," Underwood joked. The former football player added, "When I say, 'It's not you, it's me,' I truly mean that. And obviously, I've proven that at this point."

Chrisley joked that she was working with "the wrong equipment," which didn't serve Underwood. "I remember looking at [my friend] Emily, and I was like, 'He's totally gay,'" she recalled. "She was like, 'No, he's not, Savannah.'"

Instead of cutting things off in person, she went back to her room after the date and told Underwood that she was "really not feeling well" but actually hanging out with her friends "and another guy." Luckily, Underwood was not offended.

Underwood joined Bachelorette during Becca Kufrin's season, followed by a Bachelor in Paradise stint. In 2019, Underwood was the Season 23 lead of Bachelor. He ended the show in a relationship with Cassie Randolph. They later split. A year later, Underwood revealed his sexuality in a televised interview. It didn't shock Chrisley. She sent a note to a friend with the interview, admitting she told the friend, "I told you so."

"I've ran from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time," Underwood told GMA's Robin Roberts. "And I'm gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know. I'm still nervous, but yeah," he continued. "It's been a journey for sure."

Regarding his work within The Bcahelor franchise, he has his regrets. "I've thought a lot about this too, of, 'Do I regret being the Bachelor and do I regret handling it the way that I did?' I do," he said. "I do think I could've handled it better, I'll say that."