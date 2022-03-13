‘The Bachelor’ Alum Colton Underwood’s Engagement: What to Know

The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood shared some incredibly exciting news in late February. According to E! News, he’s set to wed his boyfriend of about a year, Jordan C. Brown. The engagement news comes almost a year after Underwood publicly came out as gay.

Underwood announced the news on his Instagram account. He posted a photo of himself and Brown arm-in-arm as they posed outdoors. Alongside the image, the reality star wrote, “life is going to be fun with you.” Brown also acknowledged the news on his Instagram page by posting a photo of the couple popping a bottle of champagne in celebration. He jokingly noted that their engagement is the “only time” in his life where he is “ok with wasting a bottle of champagne.” Brown ended his message by writing, “I love you babe.”

Underwood opened up about his engagement to PEOPLE and told the publication that it came about during a weekend getaway. He explained that the pair were in need of some rest and relaxation after celebrating his birthday, sharing that Brown popped the question at the most special moment. Underwood said, “I couldn’t have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship.” The former Bachelor star went on to share how excited he is to start a life with his fiancé.

“I’m extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life,” he added. “Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible.” Underwood and Brown began dating in the summer of 2021, months after the ABC personality publicly came out. In April 2021, nearly two years after Underwood appeared as the lead on the 23rd season of The Bachelor, he told Robin Roberts on Good Morning America that he is gay. He explained that he came to the conclusion earlier that year after a great deal of self-reflection.

“Obviously this year has been a lot for a lot of people and it’s probably made a lot of people look themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are and what they’ve been running from or what they’ve been putting off in their lives,” he said. “And for me, I’ve ran from myself for a long time, I’ve hated myself for a long time.”