‘The Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Goes Official With New Boyfriend

Former The Bachelor star Colton Underwood has a new boyfriend and they’ve gone Instagram official with their relationship. According to E! News, Underwood took to the social media site on Sunday to send a public birthday message to his new love, political strategist Jordan C. Brown, who just celebrated his 39th Birthday. “Happy birthday to my dog loving…family man,” Colton reportedly wrote in a caption alongside photos of the two. “Corn fed…love.”

There is no confirmation on exactly when Underwood and Brown began dating, they’ve been reported to have been together for “several months.” One of the earliest public spottings of the two was in September when they went on a vacation to Hawaii. Back in November, Underwood commented a fire emoji and a heart emoji on an Instagram picture of Brown sporting a suit, but the pair have been mostly very low-key otherwise. In a recent New York Times interview, 29-year-old Underwood briefly commented on his romance with Jordan, saying he’s “very happy and very in love.”

Underwood is an ex-NFL player who appeared on The Bachelor in 2019. In April 2021, Underwood revealed that he is gay and opened up about his coming out journey on Good Morning America. “I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time,” Underwood told GMA host Robin Roberts, in a pre-taped interview. “And I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”

Most recently, Underwood is the star of his own reality series on Netflix, Coming Out Colton. The series chronically his life now, living his truth as a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community. In an Instagram post from Thursday, Underwood took some time to share his feelings about what all he’s experienced since coming out, writing, “I’ve learned a lot this year, mostly about how it feels to live the life I was meant to live instead of the life I thought I had to live. I’ve grown, and I’ve changed to be sure…but mostly I just feel like I’m finally who I was born to be.”

Underwood continued, “I know a lot of people have opinions about making a show about something as personal – and revered – as the coming out process, let alone mine. But I almost didn’t survive long enough to come out. And if my story can help even just one guy in a conservative Christian corner of America reconcile his true self, or one athlete who hides her sexuality in the locker room, then it will all have been worth it.” He concluded his post by writing, “No matter what happens, I’m proud of this show and grateful to everyone who taught me, hugged me, and told me I was going to feel better than I ever have. They were right. Love, C.”