'The Bachelor' Fans Slam New Season as Boring
The Bachelor may be among the longest-running reality series on television, but even its 22 years of building a massive fanbase haven't been able to stop the criticism surrounding the most recent season. As The Bachelor Season 27 premiered on ABC in late January, social media immediately ignited with comments slamming the current season of the hit show as "boring," with some fans even stating that they "literally cannot watch this season."
While Season 27 has followed the same format as previous seasons of the show – a single bachelor enters the competition in the hopes of finding love amid a group of single women – fans have been utterly unimpressed. Premiering back on Jan. 23, the current season centers around 26-year-old tech executive Zach Shallcross, who, across the past several weeks, has narrowed down his options for love amid a field of 30 potential wives, including Madison Johnson, Cara Ammon, Holland Parsons, Chandralekha "Lekha" Ravi, Olivia Lewis, Olivia Miller, Rebecca "Becca" Serrano, Sonia Sharma, Vanessa Dinh, and Viktoria Eichner, all of whom were eliminated in week one.
However, now more than halfway through the season, viewers aren't as interested in the series as they previously were. On Twitter, The Bachelor fans have been eager to air their grievances, many slamming Season 27 as boring and unwatchable. Keep scrolling to see what fans have been saying.
'Most boring season of reality TV'
This season of the bachelor marks the most boring season of reality tv that I’ve ever seen— 🪐🐇 (@angiggal) February 28, 2023
"This is the first time in so many years I have had no interest in watching The Bachelor... and to be honest I never thought I'd end up here but I literally can not watch this season," tweeted one person.
Viewers not a fan of Shallcross
There is no need for a villain this season of the bachelor because the villain is the npc bachelor (aka Zach) #thebachelor— i am not borat (@MostMidwest) February 28, 2023
"This season of The Bachelor is just the most boring man ever saying 'you're awesome' to a woman who has just told him about her personal trauma so he can get a little kiss," commented another.
'Worst Bachelor'
I’m relatively new to The. Bachelor. I’ve watched a few episodes over the years. Home sick and bored. This is my first episode this season. Can someone explain to me what’s so special about this man? He’s the most boring person on the show. #TheBachelor— E_Tate_Johnson (@etatejohnson) February 28, 2023
"I say this every season but zach might be the worst bachelor," wrote somebody else. "we didn't know what we had when we had matt james now they'll never do that again because they can't find a single woman who hasn't done blackface :/"
'Reached my limit'
Why is this season of the bachelor soooo boring— Sarah (@sarahcoolman_) February 22, 2023
"I've finally reached my limit," one person declared. "[The Bachelor] has become too boring, too predictable. I'm out."
'Wack'
The Bachelor is so wack this season.— Bre💕 (@itsbreebby) February 27, 2023
"Zach has proven to be a pretty bad [bachelor]," tweeted somebody else. "The only reason I will continue to watch is, to give myself an excuse to drink. Because Zach Shallcross is BORING"
'So flat'
this season of the bachelor made no noise— lexi (@PARTYLEXDOOR) March 1, 2023
"Honestly, this season of the bachelor has been so flat .." wrote another.