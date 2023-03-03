'The Bachelor' Fans Slam New Season as Boring

The Bachelor may be among the longest-running reality series on television, but even its 22 years of building a massive fanbase haven't been able to stop the criticism surrounding the most recent season. As The Bachelor Season 27 premiered on ABC in late January, social media immediately ignited with comments slamming the current season of the hit show as "boring," with some fans even stating that they "literally cannot watch this season."

While Season 27 has followed the same format as previous seasons of the show – a single bachelor enters the competition in the hopes of finding love amid a group of single women – fans have been utterly unimpressed. Premiering back on Jan. 23, the current season centers around 26-year-old tech executive Zach Shallcross, who, across the past several weeks, has narrowed down his options for love amid a field of 30 potential wives, including Madison Johnson, Cara Ammon, Holland Parsons, Chandralekha "Lekha" Ravi, Olivia Lewis, Olivia Miller, Rebecca "Becca" Serrano, Sonia Sharma, Vanessa Dinh, and Viktoria Eichner, all of whom were eliminated in week one.

However, now more than halfway through the season, viewers aren't as interested in the series as they previously were. On Twitter, The Bachelor fans have been eager to air their grievances, many slamming Season 27 as boring and unwatchable. Keep scrolling to see what fans have been saying.