'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Considers Using Brother's Sperm to Have Kids With His Fiancée

Dean Unglert is considering using his brother's sperm to have children with his fiancee, Caelynn Miller-Keyes. Unglert is a former contestant on The Bachelorette and met Miller-Keyes during Bachelor in Paradise Season 6. They got engaged in October 2022.

"I've always thought, 'I'm sterile,'" Unglert, 32, said on his Help! We Suck at Being Newlyweds Monday, reports Us Weekly. "I still have a little inkling inside of me that thinks I am." Miller-Keyes, 27, added that Unglert's sperm was "OK" eight years ago, but something has changed since then.

They are considering adopting, but Unglert began thinking about other options before they met. "I was thinking I could take – and this is kind of weird to say now that it's attached to a person – but that we could take one of my brothers' [donations]," Unglert explained.

Miller-Keyes, who appeared on The Bachelor, was not surprised by this idea. "I knew you were going to say that," she told Unglert. "I was like, 'I don't want to say it because it's weird,' but I knew you were going to say that. Which brother?" Unglert joked that Miller-Keyes could "go into the room for 30 minutes and, you know," before Miller-Keyes flat out said she was "not having sex" with any of them.

At that point, Unglert assured listeners and his future wife he was just joking. He meant to use artificial insemination if he learns he is sterile. "If I'm sterile, that's what I always imagined myself doing. Because their DNA is close to mine," Unglert said.

Jared Haibon, the couple's podcast co-host, later asked Unglert if it would be difficult to know that one of his brothers was his child's biological father. "It would be challenging at moments, but at the end of the day, it's as close as I can get, so I think I would be happy with that," he said, notes PEOPLE.

In a previous episode, Miller-Keyes told Haibon that Unglert wanted to get a vasectomy before they had children. "He wants to get a vasectomy because he doesn't think it's fair that a woman has to take birth control. So then when we're ready to have kids, he would un-snip himself and we would have children," she said in February.

Miller-Keyes said the two needed to research the idea more before committing. "But also, I heard, like, there could be pain that's involved if you get a vasectomy," she told Haibon. "And so, I was like, 'I don't want you to be in pain.' ... Even after you heal, there could potentially be just everyday pain."

Unglert and Miller-Keyes dated for three years before the couple got engaged in October 2022. The two previously sparked marriage rumors way back in February 2020 when a fan told them to "get married" on Instagram, reports PEOPLE. "We already did," Miller-Keys replied. Haibon later told the magazine that every time he asked the couple, Ulgert jokingly replied, "We're married." The two were not, so it seems like they were just having fun with fans and friends at the time.