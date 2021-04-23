Cassie Randolph Breaks Her Silence After Ex Colton Underwood Comes out as Gay

✖

Cassie Randolph is keeping mum about her ex Colton Underwood. Just a week after the former Bachelor star came out as gay during an open discussion about his sexuality, Randolph, who dated him for more than a year, shared a video to her YouTube channel addressing Underwood’s decision to publicly speak out about his sexuality, explaining that she will not be speaking further on the subject.

After first addressing Underwood coming at as gay with an Instagram Story thanking fans "for all the kind comments and messages," the Bachelor Nation standout kicked off her Thursday-posted YouTube vlog by again thanking her fans for their support. She said she appreciates "it regarding the topic in the media that brought my name up this week." She went on to state, "just want to let you know that I'm not going to be further discussing it or commenting on it for now" before further opening up about her decision to remain quiet on the topic.

"There's a lot of layers to it, and I just feel like the best thing for me at this time is to move forward and just focus on going forward," Randolph said. "So if I do decide in the future to say anything or make a comment at all, you guys will be the first to know. But for now, just wanted to say thank you for all the kind messages and comments and DMs, and although I can't respond to all of you guys, I want you to know that I read them, and I'm so thankful, and I feel very loved and supported. I appreciate you guys so much."

Underwood came out during a candid discussion with Good Morning America host Robin Roberts on April 14, telling Roberts, "I've run from myself for a long time and I've hated myself for a long time." During their conversation, Underwood opened up about his struggles with accepting his sexuality, and also discussed his relationship with Randolph. The former couple met during Underwood's season of The Bachelor and continued dating after the 2019 season ended, though they split in May 2020, Randolph at the time sharing that they "have decided to remain a part of each other's lives" and "have a special bond that will always be there." Their split quickly grew tumultuous, however, with Randolph filing for a restraining order against her ex just three months later after she said he harassed and stalked her. She later requested the order be dismissed.

Addressing their relationship, Underwood told Roberts his relationship with Randolph made his struggle with his sexuality even "harder and more confusing" because he "loved everything about her," adding that he "obviously had an internal fight going on." He went on to state, "I would just say that I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart. I'm sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused." Underwood said he wishes "it wouldn't have happened the way it did" and that he wishes he "would have been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else."