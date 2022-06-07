'Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant' Announces New Season Premiere Date

✖

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant is back for another season on MTV, and it's going to premiere incredibly soon. The next season of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant will be back on Tuesday, June 28 at 9 p.m. ET. In addition to sharing the premiere date, MTV also released a sneak peek of the upcoming season, which features the cast coming together like never before.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant is doing things a bit differently for the upcoming season. For the first time, the members of the cast — Kiaya Elliot, Rachel Beaver, Brianna Jaramillo, Kayla Sessler, and Madisen Beith — are going to be filming together. The promo features the cast hanging out on a boat while celebrating Beaver's birthday. The group will also get to go on other getaways, where they will, of course, be able to bond over all of the drama that's going on in their everyday lives.

It seems as though the latest season of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant is taking a page out of Teen Mom: Family Reunion's book. The Family Reunion spinoff brought together cast members from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 to participate in a retreat. According to Ashley's Reality Roundup, the Young and Pregnant stars were reportedly supposed to be a part of that spinoff, but they were excluded at the last minute.

"They felt like they got screwed. They were flown out, and then sent to a separate hotel from [the 'OG' and 'TM2' cast]. The girls got ready to film and then [a producer] informed them that they would not be filming at all," a source told the publication. "Later, a producer told them that there was a possible positive COVID test result, but that ended up not being true. They sent the 'Young & Pregnant' girls home without them ever having filmed anything. They were pissed because they had to travel, find babysitters, take off work, etc."

In the end, the cast included Teen Mom OG stars Cheyenne Floyd, Maci Bookout, and Amber Portwood, and Teem Mom 2 stars Leah Messer, Jade Cline, Ashley Jones, and Briana DeJesus. The show also featured surprise appearances from Teen Mom OG's Catelynn Lowell and former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham. Although, Abraham's stay at the retreat was short-lived after getting into drama with her former co-stars.