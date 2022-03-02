‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ Season 2 Renewal, Cast and More Info to Know

The first season of Teen Mom: Family Reunion came to an end on Tuesday night. The show brought together stars from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 for a reunion that they won’t soon forget. Now that the season has come to a close, fans are turning their sights to Season 2.

Nearly everyone from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 appeared in the spinoff series. Teen Mom: Family Reunion starred Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd, Amber Portwood, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Ashley Jones. There were plenty of surprises thrown at the cast, including a majorly dramatic appearance from Farrah Abraham herself. In the finale, which aired on Tuesday, Teen Mom OG‘s Catelynn Lowell surprised the group, and her appearance went down much smoother than Abraham’s cameo.

Can fans expect even more fun (and drama) from Season 2 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the future of the MTV series.

Renewed

Ahead of the finale, Teen Mom: Family Reunion was renewed for Season 2. As of right now, it’s unclear exactly what the series will entail. However, fans can certainly expect to see various stars from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 as they navigate their respective issues with one another.

Cast

When Teen Mom: Family Reunion was renewed, few other details were revealed about the upcoming season. Deadline reported that a cast for Season 2 will be announced at a later date.

Release Date

It’s unclear when Season 2 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion will premiere. In the meantime, MTV will be airing a new season of Teen Mom 2, which premieres on March 8 at 8 p.m. ET.